Delhi HC seeks clarity from Centre on need for booster shots of Covid-19 vaccine

The Delhi high court has sought a categorical reply from the Centre on the necessity of Covid-19 vaccine’s booster doses for fully vaccinated people citing increasing advocacy for them in western countries.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh on Thursday wondered how the West is encouraging boosters when the Indian government was not permitting even those who voluntarily want to take them to do so. “There have been contrary opinions about the booster. On one hand, we heard Dr [Randeep] Guleria [of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi] saying that there is no scientific basis for the booster dose...” The bench cited interaction with a doctor backing the booster shots. “And we may again face an onslaught. This is a very serious issue that needs to be looked into.”

The bench said countries such as the US are not only permitting but also advocating the use of booster doses. “As per a news report, even Israel is also promoting the use of booster doses.”

The court said booster doses are an expensive proposition, which might be a reason why they are not being considered. “But then we do not want to land up in a situation that we are overtly conservative in this and we land up in a situation like the second (Covid-19) wave. We may lose the advantage of all these vaccinations.”

The court asked the Centre to file an affidavit over booster doses and the timeline within which they are proposed to be rolled out if necessary.

The bench was hearing pleas, including that of lawyer Rakesh Malhotra for better facilities to tackle Covid-19. It took note of newspaper reports and amicus curiae Rajshekhar Rao’s submission that a large number of vaccines would be wasted as they are reaching the expiry date.

“...particularly those falling in the old age bracket and those suffering from other diseases are anxious whether they require a booster dose. There are also reports that large numbers of vaccine doses are lying unused and whose shelf life will expire,” the court said.

Anurag Ahluwalia, who appeared for the Centre, said he would take instructions and file an affidavit. The court posted the matter for hearing on December 14.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, asked the Centre to give a plan or decide on the booster doses as most of the people have taken double doses.

The court also sought to know the status of vaccinating people aged below 18. Ahluwalia said that approvals have been given for vaccines and clinical trials were going on.

