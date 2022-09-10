Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated
An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated
An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated.
The man’s mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947. However, she returned to India in 1958, got married and settled here.
Hearing the case, a single judge bench of justice Yashwant Varma noted that the question which arises is whether the respondents (the Centre) would be correct in holding the petitioner’s mother as a citizen of Pakistan, despite her birth in India and her returning back to the country 11 years after she left during Partition.
The judge also said that it would have to thus examine whether the OCI card of the father and sons could be rejected, by holding the grandmother to be a Pakistani national. It asked the counsel for the union of India to take instructions on this aspect and posted the matter for hearing in October.
The hearing took place on August 17 but the order was released recently.
During the hearing, the court noted the submissions of the man’s counsel who contended that merely because his mother moved to Pakistan during Partition, that cannot possibly be viewed as a renunciation of Indian citizenship which was inherited in her as a consequence of her being born in undivided India.
The counsel also submitted that the mother moved back to India for marriage in 1958 and has remained in the country since then and is undisputedly a citizen of India.
Advocate Nidhi Raman, appearing for the Centre, said that their perception that the mother is a Pakistani national is evident from the disclosures made by the son in his application for OCI status. The court noted that the son, while making the application, had categorically and candidly declared that his mother was born in India in 1937 and thereafter moved along with the family post-Partition to Pakistan.
-
One apprehended, 50 booked for illegal mining in Nuh
Nuh: A juvenile was apprehended and 50 other suspects were booked on Thursday for their alleged involvement in attacking a joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department, and injuring a policeman during a raid at an illegal mining site in Badeda village that day, said police on Friday. Seven of the suspects have been identified so far, according to police.
-
February 2020 riots: HC reserves order in Umar Khalid’s bail plea
The Delhi high court on Friday reserved its order on the bail plea of former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid in connection with the main conspiracy case involving the February 2020 riots in north-east Delhi, even as his counsel argued that he neither had any “criminal role” in the violence nor any “conspiratorial connect” with any other accused in the matter.
-
Court seeks report on treatment options for Lingayat seer
A Chitradurga district court hearing a child abuse case against Murugha Mutt pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has ordered jail authorities to obtain a report on the best nearest government hospital before shifting the Lingayat seer there for check-up. The hearing was adjourned to September 12. The Chitradurga sessions court on September 5 sent Sharanaru to judicial custody till September 14 in the case. Following the order, Sharanaru was taken to a jail in Chitradurga district.
-
Row after saffron flag hoisted atop Ashoka Emblem in Shivamogga
A controversy erupted after a video of a saffron flag on top of the Ashoka Emblem in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, about 350 km from Bengaluru, surfaced on social media, attracting sharp reactions from activists in the communally-sensitive region. The flag was allegedly hoisted as a part of the Ganesha Chaturthi processions carried out in the district on Friday. “The procession is going on peacefully and no such incident was reported,” a local police officer said.
-
Delhi air pollution: Rai writes to Centre, seeks time to prepare joint action plan
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday wrote to Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, seeking time to hold a meeting to discuss a joint action plan to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Rai, in his letter, said the Delhi government wanted to work with the Centre for the preparation and implementation of a meaningful action plan which can save the residents of the national capital from the danger of air pollution during the winter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics