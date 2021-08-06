Delhi HC to hear ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's bail plea in riots case

The Delhi high court will on Friday hear former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain's fresh bail plea in northeast Delhi riots of 2020. The court on July 29 sought a response from the Delhi Police on bail application moved by Hussain in the case. Justice Mukta Gupta issued a notice and directed that the bail application be listed before Justice Yogesh Khanna, who is hearing applications moved by Hussain, reports news agency PTI.

Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for Hussain, informed the high court that apart from the FIR in the present case, other FIRs have also been registered against the accused by police station Dayalpur. Mathur urged that this bail application be also tagged along with the pleas already pending before Justice Khanna. “Bail pleas under FIR 91/2020 and 92/2020 had gone to Justice Yogesh Khanna and notice was issued for August 6,” Mathur said.

The present FIR is related to the alleged commission of offences of rioting and destruction of public property by Hussain in Delhi's Dayalpur area. The other two cases are related to the injuries suffered by two people as a mob pelted stones, threw petrol bombs and fired gunshots from the terrace of Hussain's house. The other is related to the alleged commission of offences of an attempt to murder and rioting and violation of the arms act.

The Delhi Police has lodged first information reports (FIRs) against various accused, including Hussain, under sections 147/148/149/436/427/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3/4 of the Prevention of Damage To Public Property Act at Dayalpur Police Station.

Communal clashes erupted in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters went out of control. At least 53 people died and around 700 were injured in the violence.