Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi HC transfers Ankit Gujjar’s death probe to CBI
delhi news

Delhi HC transfers Ankit Gujjar’s death probe to CBI

The 14-page order said that Gujjar’s case calls for immediate remedial actions by the state so that “unscrupulous officers” at jail do not take advantage of the non-working CCTVs to indulge in illegal activities
By Richa Banka
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Delhi high court on Wednesday transferred the probe in the alleged custodial death of Ankit Gujjar at Tihar jail on August 4 from the local police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying his injuries indicated that he was brutally beaten and left unattended.

Justice Mukta Gupta said Gujjar was not given proper medical treatment and the investigation also needed to probe the role of jail doctors. “Not only did Narender Meena (Dy Superintendent) and others assault the deceased mercilessly, the jail doctor also failed to perform his duty when he examined Ankit at 1am and administered the injection, as he neither informed the senior officers of his condition nor referred him to the hospital. It is unfathomable that the jail doctor did not see the multiple injuries on Ankit,” the court said.

The 14-page order said that Gujjar’s case calls for immediate remedial actions by the state so that “unscrupulous officers” at jail do not take advantage of the non-working CCTVs to indulge in illegal activities. The next date of hearing is October 28.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | Delhi weather: Cloudy sky, light rain likely today, says IMD

The judgment comes on a plea by 29-year-old Gujjar’s mother Geeta seeking a CBI probe into the alleged murder of her son. In the plea, Gujjar’s family contended that he was harassed by the jail officials as he was “unable to meet their regularly increasing demands for money” and was murdered “as a part of pre-planned conspiracy”.

The counsel for the mother argued that the “police was not conducting investigation in proper format” as the DVR of the CCTV installed in the jail was yet to be recovered and the aspect of extortion by jail officials through online transactions was not being looked into.

The plea submitted that Tihar Jail authorities are operating an “organised extortion syndicate” and the police were trying to manipulate the investigation in order to shield the culprits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi bans Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in public spaces, cites Covid-19 curbs

Delhi weather: Cloudy sky, light rain likely today, says IMD

Delhiwale: A poet from Shaheen Bagh

Can latest speed curbs make roads safer for two-wheelers?
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP