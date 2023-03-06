Delhi hears the Anugoonj of Armaan Malik’s Main Hoon Hero Tera

Amid mid-semester exams and submission of assignments, the students of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) were left star struck as their annual cultural festival, Anugoonj 2023 gave them a rocking experience. Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik’s hit chartbusters filled the night on the final day of this three-day extravaganza, which had the crowd roaring with Sukh-E’s Punjabi numbers and DJ Ravator’s tunes, on the first two days. Armaan Malik made Delhi students groove to his music as her performed at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. (Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

Organised after the pandemic pause, the fest witnessed students from varied colleges affiliated to GGSIPU as well as other colleges across Delhi-NCR. “It’s happening after a long period of two years, and I had been just anticipating it ever since I joined my college in the first year as to what will be and how will be Anugoonj,” shares Hemank Aggarwal, a third-year journalism student at a Delhi-based college.

Armaanians couldn’t keep calm!

Students from colleges across Delhi-NCR made a beeline to GGSIPU’s main campus, to get a glimpse of their fav singer. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Ready to climb over all barricades, the students who turned up in hue numbers for the finale concert, were ready to do anything to just get one a glimpse of Armaan Malik. The singer-songwriter opened the evening with the song, Main Hoon Hero Tera (Hero, 2015) and immediately the flashlights from mobiles of everyone in the crowd went up in the direction of the main stage. “I put in my heart and soul and made a placard, just so that I get noticed by the man of my dreams — Armaan,” says Nishika Verma, a second-year student of BBA at a Delhi-based college.

The night only got better as Malik performed some of his chartbusters like Besabriyaan and Kaun Tujhe (both from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, 2016), Pehla Pyaar (Kabir Singh, 2019), and singles like Tu/You (2022) among others.

Stepping up with street beats

A number of competitions spread over the three days saw students enjoy every bit of the fest.

The starry night wasn’t the only attraction of the fest. The first day had the crowd grooving on peppy numbers by Sukh-E and DJ Ravator. The street dance competition also saw some amazing dance-offs by talented youngsters. “This isn’t something one usually gets to see,” says Dheeraj Rawal, a first-year engineering student at the University School of Biotechnology, adding, “The students performed like professional dancers. Their lifts and moves were mind-blowing.”

Among the other competitions that were held during the fest, some that were out and out crowd pullers were footloose, street play, and folk dance.

Mr & Ms Anugoonj

Madhur Bajaj and Shreya Rana were awarded the title of Mr and Ms Anugoonj 2023.

After three rigorous rounds of introduction, talent show, and Q&A session, the coveted titles of Mr & Ms Anugoonj were announced. “I never thought I would win the title of Ms Anugoonj, but it feels so wow,” says Shreya Rana, a second-year journalism student at a Noida-based college. And narrating his journey behind his winning the title of Mr Anugoonj, Madhur Bajaj, a fourth-year architecture student at a Delhi-based college adds, “I performed a dance number on Call Me By Your Name and then during the Q&A round I became utterly nervous on the inside. But, the judges made me feel seen.”

