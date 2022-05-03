Beat the Delhi heat in this auto with a garden on its roof | VIDEO

A searing heatwave has left people in national capital Delhi - where temperatures have touched 45 degrees Celsius - gasping for breath, gulping down cooling drinks and rushing to find any shade they can. Those who can stay indoors in airconditioned rooms (and that exacerbates the power crisis) while those who have to travel must brave the heat - and so enters auto-rickshaw driver Mahendra Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar has converted his auto in a literal garden - with an assortment of shrubs, small plants, flowers on top - to give his customers a 'cool ride'.

"Around two years ago I had this idea during peak summer season... I thought if I could grow some plants on the roof of my auto, it would keep my vehicle cool and give relief to my passengers from the heat," he told news agency AFP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Passengers are so happy to see plants on my rooftop of my auto... they say it is like a natural air conditioner because it acts like an AC and keeps the auto cool."

Kumar, 48, told AFP other auto drivers are now asking him for similar tips.

Kumar isn't the first auto driver to get this idea though.

Two years ago Bijay Pal, 56, of Kolkata made similar modifications and, earlier this year, there were reports of another such auto-rickshaw in Assam!

Could this be the start of a (very welcome) trend of gardens on auto-rickshaws? Maybe. But, till then, at least customers in autos belonging to Kumar, Pal and others will have a 'cool ride'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With input from AFP

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail