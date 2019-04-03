Auto driver in Kolkata plants garden on vehicle, impresses Internet

Roof-top gardens get a whole new meaning thanks to an auto driver in Kolkata. The man has planted a special and rather hatke garden on top of his vehicle. A picture of this unique auto has made its way online and left many impressed.

“An auto in Kolkata with an actual garden on its top,” says a Reddit post. It is accompanied with a picture of said auto. You can clearly see the roof-top garden on the hood of the green auto. The text below the garden reads: “Save trees save lives”. Guess the auto driver’s message is loud and clear.

In the picture, you can also see the auto driver, who has been identified as 50-year-old Bijay Pal, sitting in the vehicle.

You can also see the auto driver, who has been identified as 50-year-old Bijay Pal, sitting in the vehicle. ( Reddit/Bangali Baba )

The post has collected quite a few reactions on Reddit.

“Such a green way to cool down rickshaw,” says one Reddit user. “Polluting and purifying on the go,” says another. “Innovative way to protect from heat,” says a third.

What do you think about this special auto?

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 18:47 IST