Delhi HC discharges twelve lawyers in 2006 Tis Hazari violence case

The Delhi high court on Friday discharged 12 lawyers of criminal contempt of court in a case related to violence and ransacking at the Tis Hazari court in February 2006, saying that video footage confirms that there is no evidence linking the damage to the courtrooms with the protest by the advocates. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Siddharth Mridul said that these actions could not be directly attributed to the alleged contemnors. (HT Archive)

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Siddharth Mridul said that these actions could not be directly attributed to the alleged contemnors, adding that the material, including the subject videos, failed to provide any direct evidence connecting the damage allegedly caused to court rooms with the advocates’ protest.

“Furthermore, the videos do not furnish any evidence of advocates manhandling their colleagues, obstructing the administration of justice, or supporting any other allegations against the alleged contemnors in the present proceedings. Hence, no substantial evidence exists to establish obstruction of justice, acts of manhandling, or destruction of property. Therefore, it cannot be conclusively established that the act of protesting interfered with the administration of justice,” the bench, also comprising justice Rajnish Bhatnagar and Anoop Kumar Mehndiratta said.

The court also noted that the contemnors have shown deep remorse, and it was never their intention to cause any distress or to do anything that could be construed as undermining the majesty and dignity of the court of law.

“….the present contempt proceedings are pending adjudication since 2006; and the Sword of Damocles has been hanging for the past 17 years on the alleged contemnors. Additionally, during the course of the present proceedings, all of them have also expressed their deep remorse and have stated that they have the utmost respect for the institution of the judiciary and that it was never their intention to cause any distress or to do anything that could be construed as undermining the majesty and dignity of the court of law,” a three-judge bench of the Delhi high court said while exonerating the advocates.

In January 2006, advocates went on strike to protest the relocation of courtrooms from the Tis Hazari court to the Rohini Court complex. The lawyers’ protests turned violent on February 24, 2006, when they threw chairs, broke computers, and damaged court records in over two dozen courtrooms.

While taking note of the report filed by the then district judge SN Dhingra, a full court of the Delhi high court had then ordered stern action against the erring lawyers. The court also took cognizance of the violence and initiated contempt of court proceedings against 25 lawyers, 13 of whom were discharged between March and September of 2006.

The rest were discharged on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Richa Banka Reports from the Delhi High Court and stories on legal developments in the city. Avid mountain lover, cooking and playing with birds 🐦 when not at work ...view detail