Delhi high court gets two new judges; total strength 44 now

The Delhi high court on Friday got two new judges taking the total strength from 42 to 44. The high court has a sanctioned strength of 60 judges.

Chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma administered oath to judicial officers Shailender Kaur and Ravinder Dudeja as additional judges of the high court.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on the day when the Supreme Court is set to hear a contempt plea complaining against inordinate delay by the Centre in processing collegium’s recommendations.

The contempt plea in the matter has been filed by Advocate Association, Bengaluru, on delay by the Union government in processing collegium’s recommendations.

On October 10, a collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had recommended their names as judges of Delhi high court.

Although justice Kaur had retired from Delhi Higher Judicial Service on 30 September 2023, but her name was recommended by the collegium by taking into consideration her proven track record, her merit and integrity.

“Despite this, having regard to the fact that the officer has a proven track record and possesses both merit and integrity, the Collegium is of the considered view that she is suitable for appointment as a judge of the High Court of Delhi,” the collegium had said in its resolution.

Their names were cleared by the Centre on October 18 in a notification wherein the government had also notified transfer of 16 high court judges and 15 new judges (apart from them) in various high courts.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Delhi high court bid farewell to one of its judges Siddharth Mridul upon his elevation as Manipur high court chief justice.

