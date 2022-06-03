Three new Delhi high court judges sworn in
Three new Delhi high court judges were sworn in on Thursday, taking the number of judges to 47, against a sanctioned strength of 60. Acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath of office to justices Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, Anish Dayal and Amit Sharma.
The Central government on Wednesday notified the transfer of justice Kaurav from the Madhya Pradesh high court to the Delhi high court after the Supreme Court recommended his transfer last month. The Central government, on May 31, also notified the appointment of justices Dayal and Sharma, who were practising lawyers.
The new appointments take the number of judges in the Delhi high court to 47, including 12 women judges, against . a sanctioned strength of 60.
On May 18, nine new Delhi high court judges took the oath of office and before that, two judges took the oath on March 28 and four on February 28.
The Delhi high court on Friday will hear a plea by St Stephens College challenging the order issued by Delhi University asking the college to withdraw its prospectus.
Justice Sanjeev Narula sent the matter to the bench of acting chief justice and justices Sachin Datta, noting that a PIL challenging the college’s admission policy is pending there. DU and St Stephen’s are at loggerheads over the admission policy. While the university has asked institutes to grant admissions to unreserved seats based solely on CUET (Central Universities Common Entrance Test) scores, the college has said that it will only give 85% weightage to the entrance test and will give 15% weightage to a personal interview of candidates.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
