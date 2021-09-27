Delhi high courts to hear a plea seeking better security at city courts

The Delhi high court on Monday agreed to hear a plea seeking enhancement of security in district courts across the city after gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi and two others were shot dead inside a courtroom at the Rohini court complex on Friday.

The matter was mentioned urgently before a bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh by advocate Richa Singh, counsel for the petitioner.

Advocate Singh told the court that she has moved an application for early hearing in the petition pending since 2019, seeking better security at the city courts.

The public interest litigation, filed by six law students, mentioned the Rohini court shootout, adding that a counter affidavit was filed by the high court registry and alleged loopholes were pointed out by them.

“Your application will come for hearing on Wednesday,” the chief justice said.

On Saturday, HT reported that Delhi high court registry on September 4, 2020, highlighted the need for augmenting security at court complexes across the city.

The Delhi high court was informed that “in view of the growing requirement the same is required to be strengthened further and there is further need to augment the security arrangement in Rohini court complex”.

The high court was also informed that even though the security apparatus e.g. X-ray machines, metal detectors, baggage scanner etc. installed at Rohini court complex are functional, “as on date (Sep 4, 2020) there was a grossly insufficient number of CCTV cameras installed in Rohini court complex”.

In her early hearing application, Singh had said, “The writ petition...will take quite considerable time to come up in its own normal turn for hearing before this court. Therefore, the interest of justice demands that the Writ Petition (Civil)... is listed and finally heard at an early time convenient to this court,” the application reads.

The PIL highlighted several “crimes” that took place inside the court premises and stated that there has to be an atmosphere of dignity which could be achieved only when security lapses are attended to.