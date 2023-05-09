Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out Army Base Hospital in the Delhi Cantt, no casualty reported

Fire breaks out Army Base Hospital in the Delhi Cantt, no casualty reported

ByShobhit Gupta
May 09, 2023 11:18 AM IST

Delhi army hospital fire: The fire was reported to had spread in the operation theatre, intense care unit (ICU) and store room of the hospital.

A fire broke out at the Army Base Hospital in the Delhi Cantonment area on Tuesday but no one was injured in the incident, fire service officials said.

Army Base Hospital in the Delhi Cantonment. (File)
Army Base Hospital in the Delhi Cantonment. (File)

According to the officials, the information about the fire incident was received at around 3:50 am on Tuesday following which 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was reported to had spread in the operation theatre, intense care unit (ICU) and store room of the hospital. It was was brought under control at around 5:30 am.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg, said, "Most dreaded things for firemen in fire incidents are cylinder blasts. But team DFS has always taken risks to protect the lives and property of the citizens of Delhi. A fire in Base hospital, Cantt, was received... team fought in presence of cylinder."

(With inputs from PTI)

