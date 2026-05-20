New Delhi, As the capital swelters under intense heat, city hospitals are witnessing a surge in patients suffering from dehydration, exhaustion, dizziness and other heat-related illnesses, with doctors warning that rapidly fluctuating temperatures may leave people vulnerable to both heat stress and seasonal infections.

Delhi hospitals see surge in heat-related illnesses as temperatures sore beyond 45 deg C

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Delhi recorded the first heatwave day of the month on Tuesday, with dry winds and the searing sun pushing temperatures past 45 degrees Celsius. The weather office has issued an alert for moderate to severe heatwave conditions over the next few days.

The impact of the soaring temperatures is becoming visible in OPDs and emergency wards across city hospitals, with labourers exposed to the harsh afternoon sun reporting heat stress, while elderly persons arrive with weakness and dehydration.

Doctors said complaints linked to heat exhaustion, heat cramps, dehydration, lethargy and electrolyte imbalance have increased sharply over the past few weeks amid above-normal maximum temperatures.

Dr Arvind Kumar Agarwal, Director, Internal Medicine at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute said emergency units are witnessing a sharp rise in patients exhibiting symptoms of dehydration, heat exhaustion and early signs of heat stroke.

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{{^usCountry}} According to him, hospitals are currently witnessing around 15-25 heat-related cases daily, with emergency departments handling three to four cases requiring urgent medical attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to him, hospitals are currently witnessing around 15-25 heat-related cases daily, with emergency departments handling three to four cases requiring urgent medical attention. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Agarwal said some patients required hospitalisation, particularly those showing signs of altered cognition, high body temperature and electrolyte imbalance, warning that delayed treatment could affect the brain, kidneys and cardiovascular system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Agarwal said some patients required hospitalisation, particularly those showing signs of altered cognition, high body temperature and electrolyte imbalance, warning that delayed treatment could affect the brain, kidneys and cardiovascular system. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Principal Director and Head, Internal Medicine, Dr RS Mishra, said outpatient departments and emergency units are witnessing a notable rise in heat-related complaints over past few weeks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Principal Director and Head, Internal Medicine, Dr RS Mishra, said outpatient departments and emergency units are witnessing a notable rise in heat-related complaints over past few weeks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Around 10-15 patients a day are currently presenting signs of heat-related illnesses, and the number may rise further during prolonged heatwave spells," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Around 10-15 patients a day are currently presenting signs of heat-related illnesses, and the number may rise further during prolonged heatwave spells," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mishra said elderly persons, especially those above 60, outdoor workers in the 20-50 age group, and children are the most vulnerable to prolonged heat exposure and inadequate hydration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mishra said elderly persons, especially those above 60, outdoor workers in the 20-50 age group, and children are the most vulnerable to prolonged heat exposure and inadequate hydration. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from internal illnesses, hospitals are also witnessing skin-related conditions such as heat rashes, sunburn and heat boils, particularly among children and outdoor workers exposed to prolonged sweating and direct sunlight, he added.

At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Chairperson, Internal Medicine, Dr Atul Kakar said the hospital is witnessing a clear rise in patients suffering from heat exhaustion, heat cramps, dehydration and fatigue related complaints compared to last month, when unseasonal rain had kept temperatures relatively lower.

According to him, children, elderly people above 60 years and patients suffering from lung, heart and kidney-related illnesses are among the most vulnerable groups.

Kakar said patients commonly report lethargy, listlessness, fever, nausea, swelling in the feet and increased body temperature, while cases of skin itching and pruritus linked to sun exposure are also being seen, especially among elderly patients.

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He also pointed to a rise in dehydration and gastroenteritis cases linked to contaminated food and water consumed outdoors during extreme heat conditions.

Doctors said sudden fluctuation in weather, including rainfall followed by intense heat and humidity, were compounding the health burden.

"We had significant rainfall earlier and then a sudden spike in temperatures. Such fluctuations affect the body's ability to adapt and increase vulnerability to infections and heat-related illnesses," Kakar said.

Medical experts said rapid climate shifts place additional pressure on the body's thermoregulatory system, leading to dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, fluctuations in blood pressure and blood sugar levels, and increased susceptibility to respiratory, gastrointestinal and vector-borne diseases.

Dr Vineeta Taneja, Senior Director, Internal Medicine, at Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh said heat-related illnesses were now being reported in OPDs almost every day, though most cases are mild and manageable without hospitalisation.

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Doctors advised residents to avoid outdoor exposure during peak afternoon heat, wear loose cotton clothing and stay hydrated. They also recommend consuming electrolyte-rich fluids, ORS, lemonade, soups and seasonal fruit juices instead of relying only on plain water.

They said children, the elderly and those suffering from chronic illnesses should seek medical attention immediately if symptoms such as confusion, fainting, persistent vomiting or reduced urine output develop.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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