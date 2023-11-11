Delhi hospitals to run pollution clinics

Anticipating a surge in respiratory and other pollution related illnesses in the national capital post Diwali, the Delhi government has directed three major hospitals in the city to start pollution clinics and smaller centres to also have dedicated teams to tackle patient surge. Before it rained on Thursday night, Delhi had seen a long spell of severe air quality. (PTI)

A senior health department official said that the health facilities in the Capital are prepared to tackle a possible surge in pollution related illnesses that could be triggered by Diwali pollution.

“Three of our major hospitals--Lok Nayak, Guru Teg Bahadur and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital--will have dedicated pollution clinics. Other smaller facilities, including mohalla clinics will also start dedicated teams tackling pollution related patients,” said the official.

Government hospital estimates show that last month there was a significant surge in the number of patients coming in with respiratory distress, allergies, congestion and other ailments triggered by the worsened AQI.

Doctors said the outpatient departments in hospitals are recording at least 100-150 patients everyday with some form of distress that can be traced back to the high pollution levels outside. While in most people it is limited to respiratory problems, aggravated allergies, headaches and itchy eyes owing to prolonged stay outdoors, the more vulnerable population are also coming in with extreme deterioration in health condition.

“The current level of pollution can reduce lungs and later on body’s defence mechanism, leading to pneumonia, bronchitis, pharyngitis, conjunctivitis, both allergic, as well as infective. It leads to significant reduction in lung functions. Chronic exposure to this level of pollution can lead to COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder), lung cancer, hypertension, heart attacks, stroke, anxiety, sleep disorders and poor control of already existing diseases like diabetes, hypertension, asthma,” said Dr Akshay Budhraja, senior consultant, respiratory and sleep medicine, Aakash Healthcare.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!