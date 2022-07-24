Building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad, four rescued: Report
Delhi house collapse: Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Search operation underway.
Updated on Jul 24, 2022 09:19 AM IST
A three-storied building collapsed around 5am at Mustafabad in northeast Delhi on Sunday. Officials said four persons were rescued so far and sent to the hospital, adding three fire tenders were rushed to spot.
According to ANI inputs the incident happened near Babu Nagar Chane Wali Gali in Mustafabad. The first and second floor of the building collapsed, the officials said. A search operation was underway for more people who could be trapped in the rubble.
This is a developing story. Will be updated with further inputs.
