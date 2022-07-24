Building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad, four rescued: Report
- Delhi house collapse: Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Search operation underway.
A three-storied building collapsed around 5am at Mustafabad in northeast Delhi on Sunday. Officials said four persons were rescued so far and sent to the hospital, adding three fire tenders were rushed to spot.
According to ANI inputs the incident happened near Babu Nagar Chane Wali Gali in Mustafabad. The first and second floor of the building collapsed, the officials said. A search operation was underway for more people who could be trapped in the rubble.
This is a developing story. Will be updated with further inputs.
-
Fire mishap: 8 injured, 3 critical in Karnataka's Hubballi
Fire broke out in a sparkle candle manufacturing factory in the Hubballi area of Dharwad injuring eight persons on Saturday. The mishap occurred at the factory located at Tarihal Industrial Estate during working hours on Saturday evening. "We are accessing material and probing for irregularities by the factory and its owner. The reasons behind the fire break out is yet to be ascertained," saidDharwad area's district collector Gurudatta Hegde, who was present on the spot of the incidente. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
-
Jai Ram Thakur seeks Niti Ayog assistance for Mandi Airport
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Niti Aayog vice-chairman Suman Bery at New Delhi on Saturday to discuss issues pertaining to the state. He said a joint venture agreement has been signed between the state and the Airports Authority of India for construction of the Greenfield Airport in Mandi before requesting for a special assistance grant of ₹1,000 crore during the current financial year for strengthening air connectivity in the state.
-
Himachal Congress protests against GST hike on apple cartons
Congress party's state unit on Saturday staged a protest rally in Rampur Bushahr over the hike in the goods and services tax levied on the packaging material for apples and other fruits.
-
Chandigarh | Engineering department declares GMSSS Khuda Alisher building fit despite cracks
After some parents had highlighted cracks in the walls of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Khuda Alisher, the UT engineering department carried out a safety audit and found that the building was fit for use. Director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said the department will continue classes while repairs go on and adjust the students accordingly so that their studies aren't affected.
-
Barara MC: Congress MLA seeks vigilance probe into ‘irregularities’ in power supply
The Congress MLA from Mullana constituency of Ambala, Varun Chaudhary, has demanded a vigilance probe into the alleged irregularities in electricity supply and connections for streetlights of the Barara municipal committee. Addressing a press conference in Barara town on Saturday, the legislator alleged that the civic body was taking electricity supply illegally for its streetlights despite the fact that the residents are paying taxes to them.
