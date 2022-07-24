Building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad, four rescued: Report

A three-storied building collapsed around 5am at Mustafabad in northeast Delhi on Sunday. Officials said four persons were rescued so far and sent to the hospital, adding three fire tenders were rushed to spot.

According to ANI inputs the incident happened near Babu Nagar Chane Wali Gali in Mustafabad. The first and second floor of the building collapsed, the officials said. A search operation was underway for more people who could be trapped in the rubble.

Delhi | A house collapsed at around 5am from the Babu Nagar Chane Wali Gali Mustafabad. Total 3 fire tenders were rushed to the site. So far 4 persons have been rescued & sent to the hospital. Search for more people ongoing: Fire officials pic.twitter.com/0aVMDURyzM — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

This is a developing story. Will be updated with further inputs.

