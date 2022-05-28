Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Delhi IAS officer travels by bus; Kejriwal lauds, says 'rare sight'

Kejriwal praised transport commissioner Ashish Kundra who took a bus on Saturday. "Our officers, ministers and MLAs are working constantly amongs people," Kejriwal tweeted.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, transport minister Kailash Gahlot praised transport commissioner Ashish Kundra who on Saturday took a bus to travel.
Published on May 28, 2022 12:56 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday lauded Delhi transport commissioner Ashish Kundra as he travelled by bus. Kejriwal said it is a rare sight to see the transport commissioner of a state travelling by state bus to take a first-hand account from travellers on the problems being faced by them.

 

"We are a people-centric government. Our officers, ministers and MLAs are working constantly amongst people," the chief minister tweeted. Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot also commented, "Good to see commissioner transport Delhi Ashish Kundra travelling in a bus."

IAS officer Ashish Kundra who is presently posted as principal secretary-cum- commissioner (transport) with the government of Delhi on Saturday posted a few photos of him travelling in a bus. He also mentioned in one of his tweets that he was on the way to Najafgarh.

The capital recently witnessed a major controversy over the abuse of power by an IAS couple - Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga - who made the authorities of the Thyagraj Stadium  vacate the stadium so that they could walk their dog. Soon after it was reported, Kejriwal government issued an order asking all stadiums to remain open till 10pm so that athletes are not inconvenienced. The Union home ministry then issued a transfer order for both of them - Sanjeev Khirwar to Ladakh and Rinku Dugga to Arunachal Pradesh. Both of them were posted with the Delhi government.

Topics
arvind kejriwal delhi
