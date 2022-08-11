Delhi: In 99.5% rape cases this year, victim knew perpetrator

Of the 1,189 cases of rape registered till July 31 this year, in only six instances the perpetrators were unknown to the victims, Delhi Police data shows.

According to the data, in 42.89% of the total cases, family friends were found to be the culprits and other acquaintances were suspects in 31.29% cases. In 10.09% of the cases, neighbours were suspects and co-workers or employers were found to be involved in 2.86% cases.

Overall, 1,189 cases of rape were registered till July 31 this year compared to 1,133 in the same duration last year, the data shows.

Suman Nalwa, deputy commissioner of police (public relations), said sexual assault is a criminal as well as social problem. “The sick mentality cannot be wished away. But, we have to ensure that our children and young women are aware that they can approach the police and know about our helpline numbers. Secondly, parents and guardians need to talk to our youngsters about ‘the good and the bad touch’ and notice changes in their behaviour and to instil confidence in them. The Delhi Police takes these crimes seriously, and make all efforts to solve these cases. Since most of these crimes happen behind the walls, the police only come to know about these incidents as and when they are reported,” she said.

Sagar Preet Hooda, special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-2), said in order to make the police more accessible for women victims of violence, more women officers are posted in field, pink booths have been set up, dark spots are identified and intensive patrolling is done in such areas, women help desks function round the clock in the police stations and special helpline numbers for women have been set up. “All crimes against women are taken seriously and all out efforts are made to ensure not only that the culprits are brought to book but also that maximum punishment is meted out to them.” he said.

Jayashree Velankar, the director of Jagori – a Delhi-based NGO working for women empowerment --- said the fact that persons known to women are targeting them is an indicator that ”the culture of impunity is all pervasive”.

Velankar said that in cases where the perpetrators are known to the victims and their family, the women are discouraged from approaching the police. “A woman is dissuaded the moment she steps out to seek justice, even if it is not rape and questioned for destroying the family honour.”

She added that a prompt action by the police, faster investigation and conviction can play the real deterrent in such cases. “Many rapes can be prevented if the accused are brought to justice faster. Police should come up with serious strategies to deal with them. Also, another reason why the police doesn’t promptly register the case is that increase number of cases means an extra workload. The police officers get promotions for solving different crimes such as robbery, dacoity, etc but solving crime against women doesn’t bring them anything. So, they bank on the theory that if there are no cases, there are no crimes,” she said.

Jitendra Kumar Jha, Supreme Court lawyer who represented the December 16 gang rape victim’s family, said that the number of rape cases registered after the shocking 2012 case, went up suddenly. “The entire justice system is required to be streamlined. Scientific recording of statements of witnesses and investigation and timebound filing of charge sheet must be made mandatory. Fast-track courts must conclude trial within six months and appeals or special leave petitions must be decided within one year. These measures will certainly bring the crime graph down,” he said.

