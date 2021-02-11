Delhi: Increase in pollution, temperature predicted in the next few days

The pollution levels in the national capital remained in the "poor" category on Thursday, with the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am recording 293.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi was 291, in the "poor" zone, which was an improvement from Tuesday’s 305, categorised as "very poor" on the AQI scale.

Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), forecast said the AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate again in the coming days.

“Surface winds are low, which is likely to reduce ventilation coefficient slightly and hence AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate. But it is predicted to remain within the ‘very poor’ category for the next three days,” the Safar forecast read.

IMD predicted that the temperatures are expected to remain on the higher side on Thursday, with the maximum temperature hovering around 29 degrees Celsius.