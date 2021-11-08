Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi increases minimum wage; to provide workers access to govt schemes

After the increase in the dearness allowance, the monthly salary of unskilled labourers has increased from ₹15,908 to ₹16,064, of semi-skilled workers has increased from ₹17,537 to ₹17,693, and for skilled workers from ₹19,291 to ₹19,473
So far, about 600,000 construction workers in Delhi have registered with the Construction Board through various registration campuses started by the Kejriwal government. (Representational image/Bloomberg File)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 11:55 PM IST
By Sweta Goswami

Dearness allowances for unskilled, semi-skilled and other workers in the city were increased on Monday, a move that will increase minimum wages by nearly a percent, said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, as he introduced a new programme to ensure that the benefits of all welfare initiatives reach the city’s registered construction workers.

“I have issued an order to increase the dearness allowance of unskilled, semi-skilled and other workers of Delhi on Monday. Along with this, I have also directed to ensure payment to all workers and employees at the increased rate effective from October 1,” said Sisodia.

“We also launched the Shramik Mitra scheme on Monday to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach all construction workers in Delhi. Under this scheme, 800 shramik mitras will reach construction workers at their doorstep, inform them about the schemes launched by the Delhi government in the interest of the workers, connect them with relevant government schemes and ensure that no worker is left out of government schemes or deprived of any assistance,” he said.

After the increase in the dearness allowance, the monthly salary of unskilled labourers has increased from 15,908 to 16,064, of semi-skilled workers has increased from 17,537 to 17,693, and for skilled workers from 19,291 to 19,473.

The rate of minimum wages for supervisor and clerical employees has also been increased. The monthly salary of non-matriculation employees has been increased from 17,537 to 17,693, the monthly salary of matriculated but non-graduate employees has been increased from 19,291 to 19,473 and the monthly salary of labourers with graduate and above educational qualification has been increased from 20,976 to 21,184.

As for the benefits given by the Delhi government to the construction workers registered with the state’s construction workers’ board, 3-5 lakh is offered for house construction, 30,000 for maternity benefit, loan of 20,000 and assistance of 5,000 for buying tools, 1 lakh on natural death of workers, 2 lakh on accidental death, 1 lakh in case of disability and 3,000 per month pension, 500-10,000 per month for school education and higher education of children, 35,000 for marriage of workers and their children as assistance to the workers.

An assistance amount of 2,000 for medical assistance, 3,000 per month (this amount is increased by 300 every year) as old age pension.

So far, about 600,000 construction workers in Delhi have registered with the Construction Board through various registration campuses started by the Kejriwal government.

