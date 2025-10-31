Delhi Jal Board appoints KPMG to monitor projects, billing, sewage systems

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has appointed global accounting firm KPMG as its project management unit (PMU) to oversee the execution of projects ranging from sewage treatment plants to billing reforms, the water utility said. Water minister Parvesh Verma said the appointment will help improve the efficiency of the utility. (HT photo)

“The professional consultancy firm will monitor and support the execution of all DJB projects, including sewage treatment plants (STPs), tanker management systems, and billing-related processes such as late payment surcharge (LPSC),” the DJB said in a statement.

Water minister Parvesh Verma said the appointment will help improve the efficiency of the utility. “Delhi Jal Board will now function with world-class professional standards. By appointing KPMG as PMU, we are ensuring transparency in every rupee spent and accountability in every drop delivered. Whether it is STP performance, tanker operations, or billing reforms, including LPSC management, every process will now be monitored by experts,” the minister said.

Verma added that the initiative will help citizens receive a reliable water supply and transparent billing, while ensuring projects are completed without delay or corruption. The DJB said the PMU will also help introduce digital monitoring dashboards, conduct technical and financial audits, and assist in restructuring billing systems to minimise errors and delays. It will also monitor the functioning and capacity of STPs and tanker dispatch systems.

“Every ongoing and future project under DJB will now be tracked through data-driven evaluation, independent audits, and real-time reporting mechanisms. This partnership is expected to streamline project implementation. The PMU will work closely with DJB engineers, contractors, and administrative wings to strengthen oversight from tendering to completion,” a DJB official said.