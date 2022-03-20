Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
- Originally falling under the jurisdiction of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the lake’s revamp was brought under the state government’s “City of lakes” project last year.
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has initiated the clean-up and rejuvenation of the Bhalswa lake — one of the largest water bodies in Delhi spread over 150 acres — with the phase one of the project focusing on revamping the drainage network and cleaning a 30 metre periphery where waste has accumulated over the years.
Originally falling under the jurisdiction of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the lake’s revamp was brought under the state government’s “City of lakes” project last year.
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
“In the first phase of the rejuvenation project, we are focusing on controlling the sources of pollution and cleaning up waste that has accumulated over the past few decades. People have illegally punctured the drains from dairy colony to dump animal excreta in the water body. The first phase will revamp the drainage network and, simultaneously, we will also clean a 30m periphery of the lake where solid waste has accumulated, making island like formations. The estimated cost of first phase is ₹5 crore,” said a DJB official working on the project.
The water utility will also lay down an interceptor drain along the periphery of the lake to act as a second layer of protection for contaminants in the future. It will channel the sewage into the supplementary drain.
The official said agencies have begun work on phase one, adding that it is expected to be completed before monsoon this year.
Under the second phase of the project, DJB will undertake measures for purifying the water. “We have decided to link the Bhalswa lake with the outlet water from the recently inaugurated Coronation Pillar Sewage treatment plant. In situ water polishing will be carried out by replicating the interventions made in Sanjay Van lake,” another official explained, again asking not to be named.
At Sanjay Van lake, a total of 597 floating rafters with pollutant-absorbing plants were introduced to improve the water quality. The water utility estimates that the project will be over before monsoon next year.
Environmental activist Diwan Singh said, “The sand in this region is young alluvium, it has a very fast groundwater recharge capacity. It is crucial to revive sites like Bhalswa.”
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
-
Man stabbed to death after bike brushes against shop worker
The victim, Shiva, lived with his wife and two children in Naraina village. Shiva owned a few shops in Naraina village that he had rented out. Earlier, he worked with a finance company but lost his job during the Covid lockdown, his family told police.
-
On Holi, 2,456 booked for traffic violations
Of the 287 challans issued for traffic violations during Shab-e-Baraat celebrations, 248 were for riding two-wheelers without helmet and another 29 for triple riding.
-
13-year-old, mother killed as speeding car hits auto in Delhi's Barapullah
The errant vehicle, a Tata Nexon car, also hit another taxi, a Swift Dzire car, but its occupants -- a driver and a woman passenger -- escaped unhurt. The driver of the taxi claimed that there were three people in the Nexon car and that they fled from the spot immediately after the accident, leaving the crashed car behind.
-
IMD alert: Mercury rises in Delhi, heat set to continue
In Delhi and rest of northwest India, the heat is mainly due to lack of any active pre-monsoon activity that breaks the heat spell, said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, climate change and meteorology at Skymet Weather, a private forecaster.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics