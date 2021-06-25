Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi Jal Board discusses ways to streamline water supply

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha on Thursday convened a meeting of senior officials to discuss issues related to the equitable distribution of water Delhi, supply shortage and water contamination, as well as the setting up of an emergency response team to minimise water-related complaints
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 12:15 AM IST
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha on Thursday convened a meeting of senior officials to discuss issues related to the equitable distribution of water Delhi, supply shortage and water contamination, as well as the setting up of an emergency response team to minimise water-related complaints.

Addressing officials, Chadha said, “The emergency response teams, consisting of chief engineers and superintendent engineers, will draft special plans for critical areas under their jurisdiction in consultation with local MLAs. These plans will then be submitted to member (water) for verification and further necessary action. On execution of these plans, it is expected that the number of complaints the DJB receives will reduce.”

He added, “We need to find a way to supply the available raw water in an equitable manner, either through a piped network or additional tanker trips. DJB’s officers need to ensure that complaints received are redressed promptly without fail.”

He instructed DJB officials that a constituency-wise analysis of the database, in terms of the amount of water received by DJB installations, needs to be done at regular intervals to ascertain the gap between demand and supply.

Chadha also directed the formation of an emergency response team, consisting chief engineers and superintendent engineers, who will draft special task plans for critical areas under their jurisdiction in consultation with area MLAs and after site visits.

