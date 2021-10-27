Delhi Jal Board to do away with intermediaries

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) approved a slew of measures during its board meeting on Tuesday and said it plans to set up zonal and ward level committees, with the representation of civil society members, to improve its grievance redressal mechanism.

DJB chairman Satyendar Jain said the board has also decided that all the household water connections will now be provided by DJB itself and intermediaries will be removed from the process. A proposal to this effect was cleared by the board on Tuesday.

Jain said the water utility will provide household connections to consumers and that will include laying of pipelines and installation of meters on the consumer premises. Jain said while the DJB maintains over 13,000km of water pipeline network, the connection from the DJB pipeline to individual households is currently the responsibility of consumers.

“This policy approval will help in resolving complaints of water contamination and reduce unauthorised connections. In several cases, it was observed that damaged pipelines and leakage from pipe joints resulted in water contamination, but these faults could not be resolved by the DJB as they were beyond its purview,” he said.

For getting new meter connections, the board has approved a charge of ₹4,000 for colonies in categories A, B and C; ₹2,000 for categories D and E; and ₹1,000 for categories F, G and H, and villages.

DJB has approved the constitution of the water and sewerage committee at the ward and zonal level and these will comprise both civil society representatives and DJB officials. The ward level committee will have seven members while the zonal committee will have 12.

DJB vice-chairmain Raghav Chadha said the civil society representative will be chairperson of the ward level committee while the constituency MLA will chair the zonal committee.

The water utility has also simplified the financial assistance scheme provided for installing rainwater harvesting systems in houses. “For residential houses having an area of less than 500 square metres, a financial assistance of ₹25,000 will be provided, and for residential houses having an area of 500 square metres and above, an assistance of ₹50,000 will be provided,” DJB said in a statement.

The board also approved a project for installing a 20MGD RO (reverse osmosis) plant at Okhla water treatment plant.