Delhi: JNU student booked for molestation

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday said that they have registered a case against a Jawaharlal Nehru University student on charges of allegedly molesting a college mate.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Manoj C said that a case has been registered under section 354A (Sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances or a demand or request for sexual favours) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at Vasant Kunj police station based on a complaint by a third year student of the university.

“The accused is a known college mate of the victim, and has joined the investigation,” the DCP said, adding that further probe is on.

A police officer said that the victim told the police that the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately following which she approached the police with a formal complaint.