Delhi: Kejriwal to appear before privilege committee over ‘phansi ghar’ row

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he will appear before the Delhi Assembly’s privileges committee on March 6 in connection with the “Phansi Ghar” controversy and demanded that the proceedings be live-streamed. Kejriwal said he will appear before the committee on March 6 at 3 pm. (Hindustan Times)

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener on Tuesday posted on X saying, “Delhi is grappling with pollution, roads are broken, there are heaps of garbage everywhere, hospitals are facing a shortage of medicines, and the Delhi Assembly has called me to answer questions on a ‘phansi ghar’.”

Kejriwal, in the letter to the committee (a copy of which he shared on X), said he received the summons issued to him on February 18 under Rules 172 and 220 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

He said he will appear before the committee on March 6 at 3 pm.

“My appearance is without prejudice to my legal and constitutional rights, remedies, objections and contentions, all of which are expressly reserved. In the interest of transparency and public accountability, I request that the proceedings of the Committee in the present matter be live-streamed,” read the communication from Kejriwal.

The issue refers to “Phansi Ghar” (gallows chamber), a room that the AAP government publicly showcased in August 2022 as a historical execution chamber on the assembly premises. It became a political flashpoint after last year, when Speaker Vijender Gupta showed maps and shared other details, claiming it was a lift chamber used for transporting tiffins, not an execution room.

The development follows proceedings of the Delhi assembly in January this year, when the house adopted the first report of the Committee of Privileges after a motion was moved, agreeing with the report presented on January 6, 2026.

The report recorded that the absence of the AAP leaders mentioned from committee sittings on November 13 and November 20, 2025, remained unexplained despite repeated communications being sent to them.