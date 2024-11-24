Delhi: Kejriwal vows to set up sports hub in Mundka pitch

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a gathering at a dangal (wrestling competition) in Karala village, Mundka in west Delhi on Sunday, pledging to complete unfinished projects if re-elected in the Delhi assembly polls due early next year. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in Mundka on Sunday. (PTI)

“The kind of work done by the AAP government that has taken place in Delhi over the last 10 years has not happened anywhere else in the country,” he said, announcing that India’s largest sports university will be constructed in Mundka at an estimated cost of ₹2,100 crore. “This will be a milestone in Delhi’s journey toward becoming a hub for sports excellence,” he added.

“They did not put me in jail because I did something wrong but because they want to halt the work I am doing. I am ready to go to jail 100 times as long as I have the blessings of the people of Delhi,” he said.

The upcoming Delhi assembly elections will determine the fate of the 70-member House.The AAP is seeking a third consecutive term, having secured a landslide victory in 2020.

“Parties which used to criticise us are now using the same ideas to seek votes in other states. We worked towards easing the impact of inflation for the poor, the lower middle and the middle class while also working on expanding the infrastructure,” he said.

Kejriwal said that the AAP has provided free power, free water, good government schools, and mohalla clinics, among other projects. “Delhi used to have eight hour power cuts but now the city has 24 hour power supply. The Metro network has expanded from 200km to 450km and now there are four Metro stations in Mundka alone. The Mundka assembly has the largest number of unauthorised colonies and a lot of work has been carried out in building roads, laying sewer and water lines in these colonies,” he added.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that Kejriwal’s assurance to the people of Mundka that he will complete development works in the next term is hollow. “People of the rural belt very well know that they have got negligible development projects in last 10 years. It is the lieutenant governor of Delhi who has finally brought ₹523 crore funds for rural area infrastructure upkeep,” he said.