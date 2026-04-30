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Delhi L-G directs DDA to integrate 'spiritual tourism' in Yamuna ghats redevelopment

Delhi L-G directs DDA to integrate 'spiritual tourism' in Yamuna ghats redevelopment

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 08:25 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed the DDA to integrate elements of "spiritual tourism" while redeveloping ghats along the Yamuna, officials said on Thursday.

Delhi L-G directs DDA to integrate 'spiritual tourism' in Yamuna ghats redevelopment

Recently, Sandhu held a meeting with Delhi Development Authority officials on the rejuvenation and restoration of the Yamuna Bazar and its ghats near the Kashmere Gate area.

"I have instructed officials to further refine the restoration plan by integrating elements of spiritual tourism, expanding green spaces and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for residents," Sandhu said.

Earlier this month, Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Yamuna Bazar area and said that the floodplain from Palla to Kalindi Kunj will be developed as eco-friendly spaces in line with the Vasudev Ghat area.

In May last year, Gupta performed the Yamuna Aarti at Vasudev Ghat to mark 100 days of her government in the city.

The entire stretch of the river in the national capital is approximately 55 kilometres. During the earlier visit, the L-G directed DDA to prepare a comprehensive plan to revitalise this important heritage stretch.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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