Delhi L-G reviews Karkardooma’s transit-oriented development project progress

Spread over 37.42 hectares, the ₹1168-crore project will have residential, commercial green spaces. The flagship project of DDA will comprise high-rise residential complexes, commercial and office spaces, public utilities and multi-modal public transport facilities
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said members will meet fortnightly to resolve pending issues for smooth and timely completion of the project. (PTI File)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Wednesday reviewed Karkardooma’s Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub, Delhi’s first transit-oriented development (TOD) project, and directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and project consultant NBCC India to fast-track the implementation of the project.

Baijal said members will meet fortnightly to resolve pending issues for smooth and timely completion of the project.

The Delhi L-G tweeted, “After detailed review, DDA and NBCC officials were advised to fast track project implementation by way of seamless coordination and follow up with Agencies including Delhi Jal Board, BSES, Forest and Fire Department for necessary clearance. It was decided to meet fortnightly to resolve outstanding inter agency issues for smooth and timely implementation of the project as per laid down timelines.”

Spread over 37.42 hectares, the 1168-crore project will have residential, commercial green spaces. The flagship project of DDA will comprise high-rise residential complexes, commercial and office spaces, public utilities and multi-modal public transport facilities.

DDA officials said that the mixed-use development project will have office complexes at walking distance and will be connected to Karkardooma Metro station, which is an interchange between the Blue Line (Vaishali to Dwarka) and Pink line (Shiv Vihar to Majlis park). It will also house one of the biggest residential complexes in the densely populated east Delhi with 6,518 flats, including 1,992 for the economically weaker section.

