Delhi launches AI innovation drive for 500,000 students

The Delhi government has launched Delhi AI Grind — a city-centric Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation movement that aims to equip the youth with the skills needed for an AI-driven future, the education department said on Sunday. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta with Minister of Education Delhi Ashish Sood and IAF Test Pilot Gaganyatri Mission ISRO Shubhanshu Shukla during the Delhi AI Grind. (Ishant Chauhan/HT Photo)

Officials said the initiative aims to reach over 500,000 learners across more than 1,000 educational institutions, including schools, colleges, industrial training institutes (ITI), and universities.

The programme was kicked off by chief minister Rekha Gupta at Central Park, Connaught Place. Gupta said that Delhi being the national capital must demonstrate how technology can empower every child, every classroom, and every community.

“The initiative will transform traditional classrooms into innovation-oriented labs, where students will develop AI-based projects to solve Delhi’s real-life problems,” she said.

The event was attended by industry experts, academic leaders, vice-chancellors from various universities, and students.

Speaking at the event, education minister Ashish Sood said the initiative was designed in line with India AI Decade — the country’s strategic push towards a robust AI ecosystem — and aimed to train young people in structured innovation, problem-solving, and responsible use of technology.

The programme is open to participants aged 10 to 25 years, encompassing schools, colleges, and open categories. Participants can focus on ten critical sectors — transport, health, food systems, tourism, governance, energy, digital education, climate and environment, water and waste management, and public services.

“Through design thinking, prototyping, sector-based challenges, and real-life applications, the city’s educational institutions will be transformed into active innovation labs. Students will identify civic and industry challenges and work with the government and industry partners to develop practical solutions,” Sood said.

He added that over the next four months, Delhi AI Grind will train 5,000 teachers into certified AI mentors, develop 1,000 student-led prototypes, select 50 AI Youth Ambassadors, and publish a National Innovation Compendium featuring ideas created by Delhi’s youth.

Officials said the programme is built on a “ 10-station innovation model” and will be a continuous annual movement. The process will include awareness, onboarding, district rounds, city showcase, pilot deployment, and youth leadership engagement — aimed at ensuring that student ideas progress towards real implementation.

The Delhi AI Grind also aims to promote civic participation, youth leadership, and responsible technology use aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, officials added.

Group captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an Air Force officer and astronaut, said: “I saw children coming up with such unique solutions for the problems we face as a society using AI. I think it is very exciting.”

“Our country is rising rapidly and progressing across disciplines. So, it is important for us to lay emphasis and talk about technology even more, so that we can progress in these directions faster, solve problems on the way and achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.”