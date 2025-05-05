Delhi launches digital platform for medico-legal records

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday launched a digital platform for medico-legal records and autopsy reports, which will bring together heath institutions, investigating agencies, and forensic labs on the same platform and make the medico-legal system more transparent and accountable. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta with minister Ashish Sood, Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and chief secretary Dharmendra, at the launch of MedLEaPR at the Delhi Secretariat on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Called “MedLEaPR” (Medical Legal Examination and Postmortem Reporting), the platform will facilitate electronic submission of medico-legal and postmortem reports, eliminating the need for handwritten documentation. All such reports will be stored in a centralised database, with user access control so that only authorised users will be able to submit or access reports. The platform will have a comprehensive audit trail, ensuring all activities are recorded.

“This digital platform has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). It enables effective reporting of medico-legal cases (MLCs) and post-mortem reports (PMRs) across health institutions. The goal of the system is to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the medico-legal documentation process,” chief minister Gupta said while launching the platform at the Delhi Secretariat.

The platform will speed up the judicial processes in Delhi by reducing the time required to prepare and submit reports. “Electronic submission of medico-legal and post-mortem reports will not only reduce paperwork but also ensure accountability through a centralised database and audit trail. We will provide fast, transparent, and trustworthy services to the public through technology. Compared to manual documentation, the platform will offer greater accuracy. Improved coordination between healthcare institutions and law enforcement agencies will enhance operational efficiency,” she said.

Delhi home minister Ashish Sood, chief secretary Dharmendra and senior Delhi Police officers were present during the launch of the platform, which has been integrated with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).