New portal to track progress of plantation drives in Delhi

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Sunday launched a new online portal where the government will share progress and data on the plantations being carried out across Delhi throughout the year.

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Van Mahotsav at Asola-Bhati Sanctuary in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

It will also be used to share reports on the third-party audits carried out to assess the survival rate of planted saplings. Rai launched the portal during Sunday’s “Van Mahotsav” plantation programme at Dwarka’s mela ground, where native saplings were planted by residents’ welfare associations, MLAs, and students from Delhi’s eco clubs.

The portal — https://gap.eforest.delhi.gov.in/ — will share the geo-coordinates of the planted saplings, which can not only be tracked by the general public but will also be used by Delhi’s greening agencies for future audits. The portal also allows the general public to give feedback on plantation and greening-related efforts to the government.

“To ensure a successful outcome of our green action plan targets, the department of forest and wildlife has come up with a portal... This will be used to share our monthly plantation progress along with the geo-locations and photographs of the plantation sites. Further, to monitor the growth and survival rate of the plantation, the portal has the provision for submission of third-party audit reports,” Rai said.

The Delhi government has set a target of planting 5.2 million saplings this financial year. This is the second Van Mahotsav plantation event, with a total of seven such events planned in each of Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha constituencies. The portal showed that so far, just over 0.9 million saplings had been planted.

Rai also said in the last Van Mahotsav event, another online portal was launched by the forest department for the distribution of saplings, which allowed Delhiites a chance to book free saplings. “On that portal, the applicant is required to click a selfie with the booked sapling and upload it on the portal. The forest department will be able to keep track of the real-time status of the plants distributed,” he said.

The event was attended by former Delhi MP Mahabal Mishra and west Delhi Lok MLAs like Gulab Singh, Rajkumari Dhillon, Rajesh Rishi, Dhanwati Chandela, Naresh Baliyan, and Girish Soni. Free medicinal plants were also distributed during the event to local RWAs.