Delhi legal aid body kicks off awareness drive

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority kick-started a legal awareness programme for the marginalised and underprivileged in the city by flagging off a cycle rally.
Published on Oct 04, 2021 02:43 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) on Sunday kick-started a 45-day legal awareness programme for the marginalised and underprivileged in the city by flagging off a cycle rally from Dwarka to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The “Cycle Rally initiating a Journey towards Inclusiveness”, was organized by south-west DSLSA and was flagged off by justice Vipin Sanghi of the Delhi high court, chairperson of the legal aid body. Several judges from the high court and district courts rode on cycles, along with the differently abled participants on wheelchairs & e-rickshaws.

“The event was translated in sign language by an interpreter to involve the hearing impaired participants of the programme,” a statement by Neha Priya, secretary south-west DSLA, said.

Monday, October 04, 2021
