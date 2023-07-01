Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi LG nod to land allotment at Jangpura for RRTS project

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 01, 2023 11:49 PM IST

Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved the allotment of land for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project, which was pending for the last two years.

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena has approved the allotment of 297 square metres of land at Jangpura for the upcoming Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Project, according to officials familiar with the development.

Delhi LG VK Saxena (PTI)
The land belongs to Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). An official aware of the matter said that the land was required for the construction of a stabling yard cum station at Jangpura. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation is also constructing an operation control centre to monitor and control the time-bound operation of trains at Jangpura.

The approval was reportedly pending for the last two years. In June 2021, DUSIB granted working permission to RRTS on “as is where is” basis but the transfer of land on permanent basis was pending since then and, therefore, work could not take off freely, officials said.

An official in the LG’s office said that in March 2022, the Delhi urban development minister observed that the land belonged to DUSIB and the approval of the LG was not needed, and subsequently the minister and the chiefn minister approved the transfer of land. “However, the chief secretary pointed out that land being a reserved subject, required the approval of the LG. Accordingly, the chief secretary submitted the proposal to the LG for approval,” said the official, asking not to be named.

“The LG noted that the matter was of national significance and public interest and approved the project even as the proposal was not routed through the UD department, and was not forwarded by the minister and the chief minister,” officials said.

