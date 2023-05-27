Delhi LG approves transfer of land to DMRC for building Keshopur metro station

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved for transfer of land to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the construction of a station at Keshopur under its Ph-IV project, officials said on Saturday.

Delhi metro rail(HT File Photo)

The site of the station falls on the under-construction metro corridor between Janakpuri and R K Ashram Marg.

The LG has approved for transfer of land from the city's Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) department to the DMRC, officials in the LG Office said.

The DMRC’s request with the Delhi government for the transfer of land was pending since April 2019, a senior official said.

DMRC sources also confirmed the development.

Keshopur station on this upcoming corridor will be an elevated structure.

At present, the DMRC is doing construction work on 65.1 km of Phase-IV priority corridors, which comprise Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg (28.92 km), Majlis Park to Maujpur (12.55 km), which are extensions of the already operational Magenta Line and Pink Line respectively, and Tughalakabad to Aerocity (23.62 km) which is being built as ‘Silver Line’.

The Silver Line will connect the Violet Line and Airport Line.