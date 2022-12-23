Delhi LG green-lights policy to ease 5G roll-out

To facilitate the smooth roll-out of 5G infrastructure in Delhi and further strengthen digitisation of government services and processes and telephony, lieutenant governor VK Saxena approved the Right of Way Policy in the national capital, officials in the LG office said. The policy is expected to be notified soon.

Thirty-two states and Union territories have already notified their respective Right of Way (RoW) policies for underground and overground telecommunications infrastructure. The policy has to be mandatorily framed in compliance of the Indian Telegraph Rules, 2016, meant to facilitate the implementation of the National Broadcast Mission.