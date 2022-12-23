Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi LG green-lights policy to ease 5G roll-out

Delhi LG green-lights policy to ease 5G roll-out

delhi news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 12:15 AM IST

Thirty-two states and Union territories have already notified their respective Right of Way (RoW) policies for underground and overground telecommunications infrastructure

New Delhi LG VK Saxena said the policy is expected to be notified soon. (ANI)
New Delhi LG VK Saxena said the policy is expected to be notified soon. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

To facilitate the smooth roll-out of 5G infrastructure in Delhi and further strengthen digitisation of government services and processes and telephony, lieutenant governor VK Saxena approved the Right of Way Policy in the national capital, officials in the LG office said. The policy is expected to be notified soon.

Thirty-two states and Union territories have already notified their respective Right of Way (RoW) policies for underground and overground telecommunications infrastructure. The policy has to be mandatorily framed in compliance of the Indian Telegraph Rules, 2016, meant to facilitate the implementation of the National Broadcast Mission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out