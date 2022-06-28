Delhi LG hits back after AAP govt questions ACB probe, tussle intensifies
Delhi’s lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Tuesday wrote to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to advise ministers to refrain from “unproductive and poorly evidenced assertions” in the interest of good governance.
The letter came six days after deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Saxena, urging him to withdraw the sanction given to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to probe allegations of irregularities in the construction of seven temporary hospitals by the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) during the Covid pandemic.
Sisodia said in his letter that the decision was incorrect both in terms of “law” and “effective governance”, and pointed out that Saxena’s predecessor Anil Baijal had denied sanction for a probe after examining the merits of the case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari.
Saxena responded that portions of Sisodia’s letter were “factually and legally incorrect”.
“It is both sad and surprising to note that the deputy CM has made factually and legally incorrect statements on the subject matter while unnecessarily politicising a desirable administrative action. Needless to state, the permission for conducting enquiry into the complaint of corruption against officials of PWD has been granted after careful examination and strictly in accordance with the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and the provisions of law as settled by the hon’ble courts,” Saxena wrote.
Saxena also refuted the claim that Baijal had dismissed the complaint.
“Given the fact that the alleged irregularities in the above case are yet to be enquired into by ACB, the assertion of the deputy CM that the matter was closed by my predecessor after conducting thorough inquiry appears strange. The notings in the file bear out the fact that the case was never closed and as such the claim that the case has been reopened is entirely incorrect,” the LG said.
“You may recall that during our meetings, we have always agreed upon the policy of ‘zero tolerance’ against corruption. Accordingly, I would like to reiterate my commitment towards fighting corruption and expect your cooperation in this endeavour. In the interest of good governance, I would further urge you to advise your Hon’ble Ministers to refrain from such unproductive and poorly evidenced assertions, which are both misleading and obstructive in nature,” Saxena added.
The exchange between the LG and government comes in the backdrop multiple confrontations in a little over a month between the two sides— on topics ranging from the LG holding meeting with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials on water crisis, to alleged delay in granting administrative approval to Kejriwal’s Singapore visit, among others.
Though the Delhi government spokespeople declined to comment on the latter, a Delhi government official who asked not to be named contended that granting permission for enquiry under PC Act does “not fall under the purview of ‘services’, and is therefore within the jurisdiction of the elected government”.
“The PC Act gives a maximum of four months to any government to give permission for enquiry. The fact that the previous LG neither gave any permission nor sought advice of elected government in those four months indicates that he did not find any merit in the complaint. Baijal was aware of his statutory duties. His silence on the file indicates that he prima facie did not find any merit in the complaint,” the official said.
19-year-old ‘drug addict’ murdered in Panipat, father, sister-in-law booked
A 19-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and sister-in-law in Kabri village of Panipat on Tuesday night. Old Industrial Police Station in-charge Balraj Singh said, “The victim was addicted to drugs and used to molest his sister-in-law and beat up his father.” After a board of doctors carried out the post-mortem examination, the duo was booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
Ambala | CBI arrests two railway officials for accepting bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two railway officials, including a divisional engineer, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹1.8 lakh from a contractor for approving his revised estimates. The accused, senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and chief office superintendent Praween Kumar, were posted at the office of the divisional railway manager at Railway Colony in Ambala Cantonment.
Mohali records third Covid death within seven days
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27. A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali's phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.
