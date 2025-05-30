Delhi LG inspects Kamla Nehru Ridge

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena inspected the Kamla Nehru Ridge, also known as the Northern Ridge, and directed civic agencies to fast-track monsoon preparedness and ecological restoration in the green belt, officials said. Delhi LG VK Saxena. (ANI)

Officials from the Delhi Development Authority and the Public Works Depaertment were instructed to expedite the beautification and biodiversity conservation plan for the area.

A senior officer from the LG secretariat said that to tackle persistent waterlogging in nearby neighbourhoods such as Malka Ganj and Civil Lines, the LG proposed construction of direct pipelines from footpaths into the Ridge.

“These three-foot-wide pipes will drain excess rainwater into a natural depression inside the forest, effectively creating a new water body while aiding groundwater recharge. The initiative echoes a similar success at Roshanara Bagh, where lake replenishment helped ease flooding,” the official said, asking not to be named.

According to the officer, Saxena also reviewed recent upgrades following his previous visit in March, including jute carpeting on pathways and repair of public gym equipment. He urged officials to address related civic issues such as pruning trees, fixing footpaths, and relocating obstructive electric poles within a week.

“The LG also emphasised on beautification of the Ridge, instructing the removal of deadwood, tangled cables, and overgrown vegetation along boundary walls. Calling it a ‘green lung’ for surrounding localities, he stressed the ecological and public health value of the Ridge,” the officer added.

Later, Saxena visited Sadbhavna Park near Raj Ghat to assess redevelopment progress. Planned features include a clock tower, themed sculptures, and expansive green landscaping. He reiterated the importance of timely completion, highlighting the park’s role as one of four major green spaces envisioned to enhance central Delhi’s livability.