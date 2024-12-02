Delhi LG inspects PM-UDAY camp, directs DDA to expedite applications

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Sunday inspected a special camp organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to dispose of applications under the PM-UDAY (Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Yojana) scheme. LG Saxena was accompanied by West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat and former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot. LG VK Saxena was accompanied by West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat and former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot. (HT Photo)

“Visited and oversaw the functioning of special camp organised by DDA for on-spot disposal of applications under PM-UDAY Scheme, at Shyam Vihar in Najafgarh...Also distributed certificate of ownership/coveyance deed to 40 residents of various unauthorised colonies, whose applications were disposed of at the special camp. 10 such camps were organised in different unauthorised colonies across Delhi,” LG Saxena posted on X.

The PM-UDAY scheme was devised by the central government in 2019 for residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi to allow ownership rights in these areas for residents. DDA is the nodal agency wherein residents can submit documents and apply to get land ownership.

The LG has also directed DDA to form 10 teams that will be deputed at several locations over the next four weeks. The camps will be organised in various unauthorised colonies in Sant Nagar, Burari, Mukundpur, Ganesh Nagar, Pandav Nagar, Nilothi, Sangam Vihar, Nangloi, Baprola, Budh Vihar, Khirki Extension and Najafgarh, among others

The camps will be held every Saturday and Sunday from November 30 to December 29 in the 10 processing centres located inside these unauthorised colonies.

“I have directed officials to dispose of the 62,000 pending as well as fresh applications, in a mission mode. The camps at people’s doorsteps have a ‘Single Window Clearance Mode’ with facilitation for documentation and their uploading on the portal, scrutiny, notarisation and other ancillary activities along with on the spot regularisation of their properties in a flexible and humane manner, as the PM-UDAY Scheme envisages,” the LG added.

DDA in a statement said that the camp received good response. “On day one, as many as 414 new applications/registrations were done, whereas 411 pending applications were cleared from deficiencies. In all, 113 applications were approved and 83 conveyance deed and authorisation slip were executed in various unauthorised colonies. LG also directed DDA to clear all pending 62,000 applications expeditiously while also disposing of the fresh applications in a mission mode so as to benefit the maximum number of people,” DDA said in a statement.

“I urge people to come in large numbers and get their pending issues resolved as government has come to their doorstep,” the LG said.

The details of the camps are available on DDA’s website www.dda.gov.in which can be accessed through the link https://dda.gov.in/pm-uday/Single_Window_Camp.