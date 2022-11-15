Delhi LG recommends action against ex-Delhi Waqf CEO

Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended that the ministry of home affairs (MHA) initiate disciplinary proceedings against Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and former Delhi Waqf Board CEO SM Ali, who allegedly approved “illegal resolutions” of the board, leading to several illegal appointments, a vigilance department official aware of the matter said.

Ali, during his stint as the CEO of the Waqf board, is accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of indulging in acts of omission and commission, and the LG has recommended disciplinary proceedings under Rule 16 of the CCS (CCA), Rules 1965, the official said.

The matter involves a 2016 case of illegal appointment in the board, which is currently being probed by the CBI. In July, the LG had given a prosecution sanction to the CBI to prosecute Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan and the then chief executive of the board, Mehboob Aalam, in a 2016 case of alleged illegal appointments.

According to the vigilance department official quoted above, it was found that Ali, as CEO and member of the DWB, executed a resolution passed by the Board for the appointment of Mehboob Alam as the CEO, and formally handed over charge to him as his successor. The board approved a resolution and published advertisements for the post of CEO and contractual staff, which was in violation of the Delhi Waqf Act and Rules.

“The advertisement was published and recruitments were made against it during SM Ali’s tenure as CEO and being the CEO, it was his duty to object to the illegal resolution passed by the Board in its meeting, where Ali was also present as member secretary. It was his duty to ascertain, if the order or resolution passed by the Board was in accordance with law/rules, he should have, before implementing such orders placed the matter before the Board for its reconsideration. However, he signed the minutes that resolved to issue advertisement for recruitment of CEO,” said the above quoted official.

HT contacted Khan and Ali but both refused to comment.

“I have not received the papers yet. I cannot make a comment at the moment,” Ali, who is currently posted in Mizoram, told HT over the phone.

The Delhi government declined to comment on the matter.

To be sure, the revenue department of the Delhi government had in November 2016 filed a complaint, alleging arbitrary and illegal appointments to various existing and non-existing posts by Khan in the Delhi Waqf Board. The CBI probed the matter, and said it found prosecutable evidence and asked for permission to prosecute in May this year.