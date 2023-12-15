Delhi LG refuses review on charges against chief secy in land case

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Friday turned down vigilance minister Atishi’s proposal seeking to review his stand on the charges made by her in a preliminary report against chief secretary Naresh Kumar and divisional commissioner Ashwani Kumar in the Bamnoli land acquisition case saying that the file resubmitted by the minister was merely a “re-spinning of theories”.

(Hindustan Times)

Disposing of the initial preliminary report filed by Atishi on November 19, which was sent to him by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Saxena called it “half baked, incorrect, based on preconceived assumptions and presumptions, malafide” and, therefore, held the role of the chief secretary and the divisional commissioner above board in the matter.

However, on November 22, Atishi resent the proposal to the LG for him to “review his position on the preliminary report”, officials from the LG office said.

The review file was disposed of after a Delhi high court verdict in favour of the chief secretary regarding a defamation case filed by him, the officials added.

“Despite my fervent plea to the Chief Minister to advise the Minister to maintain the dignity and decorum of the Office, I’m constrained to point out again that selective inputs of this file are again available in the media. The Hon’ble Minister has only attempted to re-spin her theory with those very conjectures and surmises, submitted earlier and in the report, so as to buttress her illogical arguments. Therefore, it appears that the entire exercise/intention for resubmission of the file is only an attempt to mislead the general public and Courts from the core issue, for reasons best known to the minister,” said the LG in his note rejecting the review proposal.

A Delhi government official, requesting anonymity, said it was unfortunate for the state of Delhi and its people that the LG turned down “all the plausible arguments of the inquiries”.

“What harm would it have caused to the public’s interest in initiating an investigation by CBI or higher authorities? What is there to hide that no enquiry is being conducted? It’s all evident from the start since the central government is adamant about supporting some ‘special’ officers,” said the official.

Saxena had turned down the proposal to remove the CS from his post and refused any further inquiry saying that an inquiry was already underway by the Central Bureau of Investigation and any such step as suggested by the minister would hamper the ongoing investigation.

LG Saxena also said that there was no legal provision that authorises a minister to resubmit a matter already decided by the lieutenant governor.