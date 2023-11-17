Delhi LG says can’t do much to stop smoke from Punjab farm fires

In a scathing criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments in Delhi and Punjab over the ongoing pollution crisis, lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Thursday said that “nothing concrete” has been done in the national capital to tackle the issue, while Punjab was “playing truant” as farm fires rage in the neighbouring state.

Tilak Marg under a thick layer of haze on Thursday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The AAP retorted by saying that the measures it has taken in both states so far have been effective even as it blamed the neighbouring Haryana for not stepping up with regard to switching to cleaner fuels and reducing stubble burning.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, Saxena, citing multiple media reports, said that Delhi needs action, “not mere posturing”, “politics of propaganda” and “publicity around props like smog towers” in a reference to the Delhi government’s Red Light On, Gaadi Off and the odd-even schemes.

He added that the Capital’s crisis can be mitigated by reducing “dust that our unrepaired roads, unpaved pavements and construction sites cause” and curbing vehicular emissions.

On the issue of farm fires that continue to take place in Punjab despite stern orders from the Supreme Court, Saxena said “we can do little to stop crop residue smoke... apart from pleading with them”. “Despite states especially Punjab playing truant, we are but petitioners for mercy. AQI yet hovers around 400 making the capital grasp,” he said.

On Thursday, the Capital was again seen engulfed by a grey sheet, with waves of smoke from Punjab’s burning paddy fields pushing Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) into the deep red ‘severe’ zone with an AQI of 419 at 4pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Saxena pulled up the AAP government for putting the blame for the crisis on other states and the Centre, saying that “blaming others should not be alibi for gross inaction over years” even as he argued that the poor were the most affected by pollution. “The most affected in this gas chamber are those who commute on roads to earn their daily bread. The poor and the hapless living in slums and unauthorised colonies whose lungs are frying because they cannot afford to sit at home and buy air purifiers.”

Saxena also said that the Delhi government has done “nothing concrete after the implementation of CNG in Delhi and construction of a maze of flyovers”. “Delhi needs action, not mere posturing. “We can achieve sustainable goals within a fixed timeline and Politics can wait,” he stated.

The LG added that the shutting down major pollution sources will help in improving the air quality. “We can mitigate the choking smog by reducing the dust that our unrepaired roads, unpaved pavements, and construction sites cause. We can employ effective means to curb our vehicular emissions. Blaming others can not and should not be alibi for gross inaction over years. Since the deadly smog in 2016, this has become a recurrent issue subjected to nothing but platitude and rhetoric,” he added.

Responding to the statement, the AAP said that farm fires have gone down by half in Punjab even as it targeted the Centre for not proving subsidy that it claimed could have decreased the fire count further.“Further reduction can be achieved if the Central Govt accedes to the demand of subsidy, which was also observed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in its order dated 07.11.2023 that there is no reason why the Central Govt cannot grant this subsidy,” it said.

It also maintained that the Haryana government should “control farm fires” and enable “industries to switch to clean fuel”. “We can lend specialists to Haryana since Haryana govt has miserably failed on all counts.,” the AAP said in the statement.

