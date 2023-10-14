Delhi LG tells Haryana, Punjab to curb stubble fires

New Delhi

Delhi’s Vikas Marg engulfed in smog in the early hours of Saturday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Delhi’s lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Saturday wrote to the chief ministers of the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana, asking them to control farm fires in their regions since they annually contribute to the Capital’s air pollution, which is on a gradual rise.

According to Saxena, Punjab recorded 1,063 farm fires between September 15 and October 11, which he said was 300 more than last year’s count of 763 in the same period. Similarly, he said, Haryana reported 340 such incidents in this period, which is 257 more than last year’s of 83, the LG said.

Expressing concern over the numbers, the LG said that while Delhi has been taking necessary measures to control pollution caused by vehicular emissions and dust from roads and pavements, he requested that the two states keep the fires in check.

Saxena has routinely been locked in confrontations, mostly administrative but also public ones, with the Delhi government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Punjab, which accounts for far higher numbers of farm fires, is ruled by the AAP, was singled out by Saxena.

“In the preceding period between October 24, 2022 and November 2, 2022, there had been an increase of 19 per cent in the incidents of parali (stubble) burning in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year. You (Punjab CM) would also recall that last year, of the five states that affect Delhi’s air quality, Punjab had remained the only non-performing outlier,” the LG said in his letter to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

He pointed out that he had written a similar letter last year as well on November 3, when Delhi was “choking under pollution caused by smoke from across its borders”. Saxena added that the Punjab CM, along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, had assured that such eventuality would not be repeated.

Officials in the Punjab and Delhi governments did not respond to HT’s queries for a comment on the LG’s remarks.

In his letter to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, the LG said, “ I write to you with hope laced with a sense of foreboding, regarding the air pollution caused in the national capital due to burning of crop residue (parali) in your state and the resultant smoke.smog that may engulf Delhi... I am sure that you are seized of the matter and urge you to galvanise all available resources and make the farmers willing partners in defeating this deadly menace and held the Capital and the entire NCR breathe easy.”

Officials in the Haryana government did not respond to HT’s queries for a comment on the matter.

After harvesting, farmers burn the paddy stubble left behind as a cheap and quick way to clear fields for the next crop. The practice often reaches a peak in mid-to-end October and the resulting smoke drifts over to the National Capital Region, carried by north-westerly winds typical of this time of the year. Combined with pre-winter meteorological conditions of relatively windless days and nights, the smoke descends, combines with local emissions such as tailpipe gases, road dust and waste burning, to create what courts once described as a “gas chamber” in the region. The air pollution often shoots up to levels unfit for breathing.

On Saturday, Punjab reported 89 farm fires, while 41 incidents were recorded in Haryana, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), which monitors farm fires in north India.

Delhi’s air quality remained “poor” for the third consecutive day with an air quality index of 257.

Saxena urged both the CMs to take necessary steps and forge an alliance with farmers to control the annual practice.

While Delhi’s air has started seeing “poor” air days, on Saturday, one of the two major pollutants was nitrogen dioxide, which is generally a sign of high vehicular emissions. On its part, the Delhi government has rolled out its pollution control measures, that, among other things, keep a check on vehicles and construction sites.

Forecasts by the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the city’s air quality is likely to improve to the “moderate” category on Monday and Tuesday.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was in the normal range at 19.8 degrees.

