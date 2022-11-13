Delhi lifts ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles from Monday

The Delhi government on Sunday lifted the ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four wheelers from Monday. The decision means that all types of vehicles can ply on Delhi roads from Monday without any restrictions.



The curbs on the movement of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles were in place till today, as per decision at a review meeting which took place on November 7. Another meeting was held three days later and the Arvind Kejriwal government decided the restrictions will be in place till Sunday.

A fine of ₹20,000 was to be levied for violating the rule under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.



The Delhi transport department had said in its order, "As per the directions provided under Stage III of revised GRAP, there will be a restriction to ply BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) in the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi. The above directions will remain enforced till November 13 or downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier. The restrictions will continue beyond November 13, if CAQM orders GRAP-III and above restrictions."

