Delhi likely to get rainfall today; temperature to be around 32 degrees Celsius

Delhi on Monday is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 32 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The maximum temperature on Sunday was 30.7 degrees Celsius, eight degrees below the seasonal normal.

As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, the minimum temperature may touch 24 degrees Celsius today. As per weather department officials, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Delhi on Monday under the influence of western disturbance at the middle tropospheric levels and southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea to northwest India at lower tropospheric levels.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality is expected to continue in the satisfactory category. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, the average 24-hour air quality index (AQI) stood at 99 on Sunday in the satisfactory category.

AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said that the air quality had improved on account of intermittent rain spells and is likely to stay in the satisfactory category till Wednesday.