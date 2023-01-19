Delhi liquor excise case: Court denies interim bail to accused Amit Arora

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the application for interim bail moved by Amit Arora, one of the accused in the Delhi liquor excise scam case.

Arora had applied for interim bail citing medical emergency of his wife.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arora was booked under the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) in relation to the irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy.

Arora had moved the interim bail application on the ground that his wife is suffering from gallstones since a long period of time and requires surgery for its removal.

Also Read: Sisodia claims CBI raid on office, agency says took computer but not a raid

The Rouse Avenue Court while dismissing the interim bail application observed that according to the verification report of the investigating officer (IO), though the wife requires surgery, it is not an emergent procedure and has to be planned.

The court further noted in the order which came later in the evening that, the arguments made on behalf of Arora do not show that there has been any actual planning for the surgery and no date or hospital has been proposed for the surgery.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court observed in its order that, “interim bail cannot be granted in a routine or casual manner” and that the circumstances for interim bail to be granted should be exceptional and extraordinary.

Special judge MK Nagpal further stated in the order that, the wife should first plan the surgery and obtain a date from the hospital in which she intends to undergo the surgery, only then can the application for interim bail on the ground of surgery can be considered.

Arora was earlier named as one of the accused in the supplementary chargesheet filed by enforcement directorate (ED) in connection to the Delhi liquor excise policy case.