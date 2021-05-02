Delhi lockdown extended by a week till May 10 as 412 die of Covid-19

The Delhi government on Saturday extended the lockdown in the Capital by another week as the city’s health care infrastructure continued to remain overwhelmed by a massive surge in infections, with 412 people dying of Covid-19 — the most in a single day.

“Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week,” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday.

Meanwhile, even as the death toll breached the 400-mark for the first time, Delhi added more than 20,000 infections for the 15th consecutive day, as the infection showed no signs of abating, or even slowing down.

The health bulletin issued on Saturday showed that 79,780 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, of which 31.6% samples returned positive. The positivity rate, in a matter of concern, has remained above the 30% mark for 12 days now. Experts recommend a positivity rate below 5%, for an infection to be considered under control in a region.

Essential activities, including the sale and supply of food items, groceries, medicines, etc, are allowed during lockdown. There will be no restrictions on the movement of health care workers, frontline workers, government staff, judicial officials, journalists and those seeking medical attention. Services provided by self-employed persons such as plumbers, electricians and those engaged in repairing of water purifiers; courier services; shops that sell educational books for students; and those selling electric fans are also allowed with a valid e-pass for movement.

In the last one week, Delhi has recorded at least 25,000 cases daily and a positivity rate of over 30%. Saturday’s numbers took the city’s total tally to 11,74,552 and death toll to 16,559.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Saturday launched a portal — delhifightscorona.in/donate — for people around the world to donate funds or medical equipment. “Indian citizens and the diaspora have always been at the forefront of helping governments deal with calamities in the country. We request you to provide as much support as you can,” Kejriwal said in a statement issued by the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission.

