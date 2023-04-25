Delhi logs 1,095 new Covid cases and six deaths; positivity rate at 22.74%

Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,095 new Covid-19 infections, over 400 more cases compared to the previous day's tally. Six deaths were registered while the daily positivity rate stood at 22.74%, the national capital’s health department said in its bulletin.

The health department's bulletin read that out of the six deaths, only one was primarily due to Covid-19.(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, 689 fresh cases and three deaths were registered. The Sunday's data showed 948 new cases while on Saturday, 1,515 cases were logged. With fresh fatalities, the city's total death tally stands at 26,606, while its cumulative cases tally has reached 20,35,156.

The health department's bulletin read that out of the six deaths, only one was primarily due to Covid-19 but in the rest of the cases, the Covid finding was incidental.

As per latest data, Delhi's the active caseload remained 4,995 – a dip compared to Monday, but still it makes the national capital among top five to have most active cases. Others include Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government conducted nearly 4,800 tests in the past 24 hours while 303 Covid-19 patients remained admitted in the hospital. The Union territory has a capacity of 7,975 beds in dedicated Covid hospitals of which 3.99% remained occupied.

15 suspected Covid patients were also admitted to the hospitals, while 3,596 confirmed Covid patients were in home isolation, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON