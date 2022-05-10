Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi logs 1,118 new Covid-19 cases, fresh infections up 40% from a day ago

With this, the national capital's overall caseload stands at 1,896,171, including 26,183 deaths, of which one was reported today.
A health worker shows the collected swab sample for RT-PCR for coronavirus test at the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
Published on May 10, 2022 08:13 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A day after Delhi logged less than 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases--799 in total--the city, in a 40% spike, saw 1,118 fresh infections on Tuesday, pushing its cumulative tally to 1,896,171, a health department bulletin showed. Also, its daily toll due to the viral disease stood at one, taking the overall related deaths to 26,183, the data showed.

On Sunday, the Capital recorded 1,422 new cases, which means that for two straight days--Monday and Tuesday--Delhi has seen a significant rise or fall in its fresh infections from those on the previous day.

The latest medical bulletin, meanwhile, also showed that the metropolis has reported a total of 1,864,517 recoveries from the illness thus far, adding 1,015 recovered patients to the overall figure. The cumulative active caseload, on the other hand, is at 5,471.

The fresh rise in cases was from 25,528 samples tested for Covid-19; the daily positivity rate, therefore, is at 4.38%. The cumulative positivity rate and case fatality rate came at 4.98% and 1.38% respectively.

On the vaccination front, as many as 33,997 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours, with the total number of vaccine doses administered till now rising to 33,770,676. In the last 24 hours, 16,114 beneficiaries received their booster (third) dose, while 14,366 beneficiaries received their second dose. In the same period, 3,517 people were administered their first shot, while 1,265 teenagers (aged 15-17) were also inoculated.

The Delhi government, on April 20, reintroduced the mask mandate. Masks, however, are not mandatory for people commuting in private cars.

 

 

