Delhi logs 108 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths
Delhi on Monday reported 108 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, with a daily positivity rate of 0.49 per cent.
As per the Delhi government's Covid-19 bulletin, the national capital has 505 active cases, With this, the national capital has so far recorded 18,63,899 positive cases of Covid-19. The cumulative positivity rate is 5.02 per cent.
As many as 98 people recover from the infection in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 18,37,247. The death toll is 26,147 and the case fatality rate is 1.40 per cent.
As per government data, Delhi has 3,116 containment zones. In Covid dedicated hospital, the bed occupancy is at 0.78 per cent, in Covid Care Centres it is zero per cent and in Covid Health Centres it is also zero per cent. A total of 365 Covid-positive patients are in home isolation.
In the ongoing vaccination drive against Covid-19, 5,257 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 2,574 took their first dose and 2,301 took their second dose.
The number of beneficiaries in the 15 to 17 age group who were vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 713. The cumulative number of children in this age group is 16,43,138.
Total 4,41,905 precaution doses have also been given to the eligible beneficiaries. Of these, 382 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
